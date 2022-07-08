State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.