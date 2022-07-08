Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.56 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.