CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of CTS worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.73. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -15.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

