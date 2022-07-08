State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in CDK Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CDK Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

