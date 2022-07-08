Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $461,875 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.