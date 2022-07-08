State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 445 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $127.47 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

