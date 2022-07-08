CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CDK Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

