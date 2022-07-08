Morgan Stanley Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $34.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

NYSE UNM opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

