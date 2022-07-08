Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.