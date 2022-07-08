Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.