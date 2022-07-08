Evercore ISI Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

NYSE PRU opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.23.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

