Morgan Stanley Trims Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Target Price to $33.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of JXN opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 and sold 4,472,976 shares valued at $182,439,755.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

