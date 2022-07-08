Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.