MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $78.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE MET opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

