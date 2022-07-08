Morgan Stanley Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

