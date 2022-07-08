Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

