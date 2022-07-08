Maxim Group Lowers GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $9.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 4.05. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 89.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
