Maxim Group Lowers GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $9.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 4.05. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 89.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

