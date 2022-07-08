Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $3.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

