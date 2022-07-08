CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

