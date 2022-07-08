Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE EQH opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Equitable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

