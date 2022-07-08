Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $593 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

