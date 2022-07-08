McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $321.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.74. McKesson has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.