McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $321.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.74. McKesson has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson (Get Rating)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
