Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

Equities researchers at New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:INTR opened at 3.04 on Wednesday. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 4.00.

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

