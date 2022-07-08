Xponance Inc. Sells 690 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE CNO opened at $17.77 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

In other news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.