Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

