Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in News by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in News by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in News by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $16.13 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.37.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

