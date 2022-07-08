Xponance Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of ALSN opened at $37.96 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

