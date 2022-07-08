Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $2,071,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.59 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

