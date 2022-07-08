G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 768,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $20.65 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

