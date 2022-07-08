Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 516 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,277,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

