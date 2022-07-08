Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for approximately 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

