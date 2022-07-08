Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,139,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.