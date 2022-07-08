Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 6,167 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,017.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

