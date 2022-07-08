Austin Asset Management Co Inc Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $34,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 521,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,151,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS opened at $42.05 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.