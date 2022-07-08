iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

