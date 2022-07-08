Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.96 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

