Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,250 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,942,000 after buying an additional 147,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

