Calton & Associates Inc. Has $999,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

