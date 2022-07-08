Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $123.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

