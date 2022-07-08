Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 844.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 243,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 217,803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

