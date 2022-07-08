27,876 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

