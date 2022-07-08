Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,562,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

