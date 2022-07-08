Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

