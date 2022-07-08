Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.