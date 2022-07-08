Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $733.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $760.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $731.90 and a 200 day moving average of $881.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

