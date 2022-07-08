Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.21

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2126269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.