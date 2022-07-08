Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.21

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2126269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
