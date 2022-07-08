Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.88

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 835785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

