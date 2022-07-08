Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.43

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 2797055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,859. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after buying an additional 1,401,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 55.1% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after acquiring an additional 958,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

