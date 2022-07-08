LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.17

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 2280992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,035 shares of company stock valued at $504,115 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

