Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.03

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1606697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tronox by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in Tronox by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

